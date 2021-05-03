Morgan Stanley Has $4.60 Million Holdings in Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC)

Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) by 19.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 91,086 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 14,915 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.61% of Preferred Bank worth $4,597,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PFBC. Royce & Associates LP increased its position in shares of Preferred Bank by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 19,155 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $967,000 after buying an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of Preferred Bank by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 8,667 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $437,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp increased its stake in Preferred Bank by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 7,534 shares of the bank’s stock worth $380,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Preferred Bank by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 90,643 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,575,000 after buying an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Preferred Bank by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 45,477 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,296,000 after buying an additional 1,182 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. B. Riley increased their target price on Preferred Bank from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Preferred Bank from $71.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Preferred Bank from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Preferred Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Preferred Bank has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.00.

NASDAQ:PFBC opened at $65.54 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $65.78 and its 200-day moving average is $51.06. The stock has a market cap of $986.38 million, a P/E ratio of 14.34 and a beta of 1.47. Preferred Bank has a 1-year low of $28.92 and a 1-year high of $69.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The bank reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.06. Preferred Bank had a net margin of 30.60% and a return on equity of 14.08%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Preferred Bank will post 4.44 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 7th were paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 6th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.32%. This is a boost from Preferred Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Preferred Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.06%.

About Preferred Bank

Preferred Bank provides various commercial banking products and services to small and mid-sized businesses and their owners, entrepreneurs, real estate developers and investors, professionals, and high net worth individuals in the United States. The company accepts checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts; fixed-rate and fixed maturity retail, and non-retail certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

