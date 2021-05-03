Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Shares Sold by DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale decreased its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 2.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,089,822 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 46,758 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $165,213,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MS. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Morgan Stanley during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,296,799,000. FMR LLC increased its position in Morgan Stanley by 104.8% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 35,972,769 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,465,213,000 after purchasing an additional 18,409,146 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA acquired a new position in Morgan Stanley during the fourth quarter worth approximately $827,361,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Morgan Stanley by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 98,409,202 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,740,591,000 after purchasing an additional 10,552,671 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in Morgan Stanley by 26.7% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 12,476,174 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $854,988,000 after purchasing an additional 2,631,219 shares during the last quarter. 76.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Morgan Stanley from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $68.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.15.

In related news, insider Daniel A. Simkowitz sold 73,162 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.06, for a total value of $5,857,349.72. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 267,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,449,274.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

MS traded up $0.27 during trading on Monday, hitting $82.82. The company had a trading volume of 233,197 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,449,784. The company has a market cap of $154.92 billion, a PE ratio of 13.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.59. The business has a 50-day moving average of $80.61 and a 200-day moving average of $69.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76. Morgan Stanley has a 1-year low of $35.53 and a 1-year high of $86.64.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $2.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $15.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.48 billion. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 19.16% and a return on equity of 12.33%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 65.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.01 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Morgan Stanley will post 5.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.11%.

Morgan Stanley Profile

Morgan Stanley operates as a global financial services company. The firm provides investment banking products and services to its clients and customers including corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals. It operates through the following business segments: Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management.

