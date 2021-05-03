Morgan Stanley Raises Amphenol (NYSE:APH) Price Target to $70.00

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) had its price objective increased by Morgan Stanley from $66.00 to $70.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the electronics maker’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Amphenol from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $66.50 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Amphenol currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $64.27.

Get Amphenol alerts:

APH stock opened at $67.34 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $66.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.03. The stock has a market cap of $40.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.77, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.25. Amphenol has a fifty-two week low of $40.08 and a fifty-two week high of $69.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.18 billion. Amphenol had a return on equity of 23.23% and a net margin of 14.00%. The firm’s revenue was up 27.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.71 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Amphenol will post 3.62 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 8th were issued a $0.58 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 5th. Amphenol’s payout ratio is currently 15.51%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 72.3% in the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 155,839 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $10,281,000 after purchasing an additional 65,369 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amphenol in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 18.0% in the fourth quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 28,525 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,730,000 after purchasing an additional 4,350 shares during the period. Ayrshire Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Ayrshire Capital Management LLC now owns 42,674 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $5,580,000 after purchasing an additional 1,028 shares during the period. Finally, James Hambro & Partners grew its holdings in Amphenol by 20.3% during the fourth quarter. James Hambro & Partners now owns 74,496 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $9,741,000 after acquiring an additional 12,550 shares during the period. 92.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amphenol Company Profile

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Interconnect Products and Assemblies, and Cable Products and Solutions. The Interconnect Products and Assemblies segment offers connector and connector systems, including fiber optic, harsh environment, high-speed, and radio frequency interconnect products, as well as antennas; power interconnect products, busbars, and distribution systems; and other connectors.

Recommended Story: Certificate of Deposit (CD) For Risk Adverse Investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Amphenol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amphenol and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.