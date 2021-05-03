Morgan Stanley Raises Mastercard (NYSE:MA) Price Target to $444.00

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) had its target price hoisted by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $418.00 to $444.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the credit services provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target points to a potential upside of 16.21% from the company’s current price.

MA has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mastercard from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $358.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $383.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $402.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Bank of America raised shares of Mastercard from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Sunday, February 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mastercard currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $382.26.

Shares of Mastercard stock opened at $382.06 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.85. Mastercard has a 1 year low of $263.01 and a 1 year high of $401.50. The company has a market capitalization of $379.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $374.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $345.66.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.19. Mastercard had a return on equity of 114.80% and a net margin of 43.13%. The firm had revenue of $4.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.97 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.83 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Mastercard will post 6.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Gilberto Caldart sold 7,528 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $340.00, for a total value of $2,559,520.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 9,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,094,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Kevin Stanton sold 29,052 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $378.09, for a total transaction of $10,984,270.68. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 31,092 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,755,574.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 498,282 shares of company stock worth $168,049,528 in the last quarter. 3.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Glenview State Bank Trust DEPT. raised its stake in Mastercard by 3.1% during the first quarter. Glenview State Bank Trust DEPT. now owns 6,691 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,382,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Benedetti & Gucer Inc. acquired a new stake in Mastercard during the first quarter worth about $264,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in Mastercard by 56.3% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,482 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $527,000 after acquiring an additional 534 shares during the period. Smith Salley & Associates raised its stake in Mastercard by 3.9% during the first quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 46,096 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $16,412,000 after acquiring an additional 1,742 shares during the period. Finally, Crew Capital Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Mastercard during the first quarter worth about $414,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.64% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

