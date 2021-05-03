Morgan Stanley Raises Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) Price Target to $45.00

Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) had its price objective hoisted by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $36.00 to $45.00 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target suggests a potential downside of 7.20% from the stock’s previous close.

RVLV has been the topic of a number of other reports. Cowen raised their price target on Revolve Group from $45.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Revolve Group in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. BTIG Research increased their target price on Revolve Group from $41.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Revolve Group from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Revolve Group from $47.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.58.

Shares of RVLV stock opened at $48.49 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.69. The stock has a market cap of $3.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.60, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 2.83. Revolve Group has a fifty-two week low of $9.55 and a fifty-two week high of $55.83.

Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.15. Revolve Group had a net margin of 7.87% and a return on equity of 31.18%. The business had revenue of $140.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $135.16 million. Analysts forecast that Revolve Group will post 0.63 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO David Pujades sold 5,380 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.80, for a total value of $214,124.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 7,945 shares in the company, valued at approximately $316,211. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael Mente sold 2,117,762 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.60, for a total value of $81,745,613.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 73,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,817,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 58.74% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RVLV. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new stake in shares of Revolve Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $22,934,000. Fiera Capital Corp bought a new stake in shares of Revolve Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $22,140,000. CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Revolve Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $19,041,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Revolve Group by 227.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 714,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,275,000 after buying an additional 496,665 shares during the period. Finally, Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ increased its position in shares of Revolve Group by 77.4% during the fourth quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 924,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,815,000 after buying an additional 403,434 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.46% of the company’s stock.

About Revolve Group

Revolve Group, Inc operates as an online fashion retailer for consumers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, REVOLVE and FORWARD. It operates a platform that connects consumers and global fashion influencers, as well as emerging, established, and owned brands.

