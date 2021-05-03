Morgan Stanley Raises Stock Position in Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. (NYSE:ALEX)

Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. (NYSE:ALEX) by 23.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 255,530 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 48,123 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.35% of Alexander & Baldwin worth $4,390,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Alexander & Baldwin by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,477,731 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $197,190,000 after buying an additional 688,932 shares in the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Alexander & Baldwin by 104.5% in the fourth quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 722,113 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,406,000 after buying an additional 368,916 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP grew its stake in shares of Alexander & Baldwin by 81.3% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 630,237 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,827,000 after purchasing an additional 282,590 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alexander & Baldwin during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,267,000. Finally, Real Estate Management Services LLC purchased a new stake in Alexander & Baldwin in the fourth quarter worth about $1,954,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Alexander & Baldwin stock opened at $18.33 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of 916.50 and a beta of 1.40. Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.45 and a 1-year high of $19.22. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.30.

Alexander & Baldwin (NYSE:ALEX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.12. Alexander & Baldwin had a return on equity of 1.01% and a net margin of 2.85%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. will post 0.67 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Investors of record on Monday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This is a boost from Alexander & Baldwin’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 25th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.49%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Alexander & Baldwin from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd.

About Alexander & Baldwin

Alexander & Baldwin, Inc ("A&B") is Hawai'i's premier commercial real estate company and the largest owner of grocery-anchored, neighborhood shopping centers in the state. A&B owns, operates and manages approximately 3.9 million square feet of commercial space in Hawai'i, including 22 retail centers, ten industrial assets and four office properties, as well as 154 acres of ground leases.

