Morgan Stanley Reaffirms “Overweight” Rating for Ferrovial (OTCMKTS:FRRVY)

Morgan Stanley reiterated their overweight rating on shares of Ferrovial (OTCMKTS:FRRVY) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating on shares of Ferrovial in a report on Friday, March 19th. Societe Generale raised Ferrovial from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Ferrovial in a report on Monday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Ferrovial from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Ferrovial in a report on Thursday, February 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Ferrovial currently has a consensus rating of Buy.

OTCMKTS:FRRVY opened at $28.34 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $26.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.06. Ferrovial has a 12 month low of $21.10 and a 12 month high of $29.79.

Ferrovial, SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an infrastructure and mobility operator in the United States, Poland, Spain, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company engages in the design and construction of various public and private works; and development, finance, and operation of toll roads.

