Morgan Stanley Reiterates €123.00 Price Target for Wacker Chemie (ETR:WCH)

Morgan Stanley set a €123.00 ($144.71) price target on Wacker Chemie (ETR:WCH) in a report published on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on WCH. Independent Research set a €130.00 ($152.94) target price on shares of Wacker Chemie and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. UBS Group set a €140.00 ($164.71) price target on shares of Wacker Chemie and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Warburg Research set a €151.00 ($177.65) price target on shares of Wacker Chemie and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday. Kepler Capital Markets set a €125.00 ($147.06) price target on shares of Wacker Chemie and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Nord/LB set a €118.00 ($138.82) target price on shares of Wacker Chemie and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €127.45 ($149.95).

WCH stock opened at €125.50 ($147.65) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.23 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.95. The company has a quick ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 4.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.08. Wacker Chemie has a 12-month low of €48.84 ($57.46) and a 12-month high of €133.00 ($156.47). The company’s fifty day simple moving average is €121.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is €110.99.

Wacker Chemie AG provides chemical products worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Wacker Silicones, Wacker Polymers, Wacker Biosolutions, and Wacker Polysilicon. The Wacker Silicones division offers silanes, siloxanes, silicone fluids, silicone emulsions, silicone elastomers, silicone resins, and pyrogenic silicas for use in construction, electronics, automotive, personal care, paint, and coating solutions.

