Morgan Stanley Reiterates Overweight Rating for Carlsberg A/S (OTCMKTS:CABGY)

Morgan Stanley reissued their overweight rating on shares of Carlsberg A/S (OTCMKTS:CABGY) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Carlsberg A/S from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a buy rating on shares of Carlsberg A/S in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of Carlsberg A/S in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. DNB Markets cut Carlsberg A/S from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Carlsberg A/S in a report on Friday, April 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Carlsberg A/S presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $28.00.

CABGY stock opened at $35.09 on Thursday. Carlsberg A/S has a twelve month low of $23.22 and a twelve month high of $35.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $32.80 and its 200-day moving average is $30.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.97 billion, a PE ratio of 28.76 and a beta of 0.87.

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th were paid a $0.481 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 16th. This is a positive change from Carlsberg A/S’s previous annual dividend of $0.42. Carlsberg A/S’s payout ratio is 39.34%.

Carlsberg A/S Company Profile

Carlsberg A/S engages in the production and sale of beer and other beverage products in Western Europe, Eastern Europe, and Asia. It offers core, and craft and specialty beers; and alcohol-free brews. The company provides its products primarily under the Carlsberg, Tuborg, Ringnes, Lvivske, Wusu, 1664 Blanc, Grimbergen, Baltika, and other brand names.

