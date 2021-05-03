Morgan Stanley Sells 347 Shares of SPDR S&P 1500 Momentum Tilt ETF (NYSEARCA:MMTM)

Morgan Stanley trimmed its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 1500 Momentum Tilt ETF (NYSEARCA:MMTM) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,795 shares of the company’s stock after selling 347 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.05% of SPDR S&P 1500 Momentum Tilt ETF worth $4,343,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P 1500 Momentum Tilt ETF in the fourth quarter worth $60,000. DCM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 1500 Momentum Tilt ETF in the 4th quarter worth $163,000. WealthShield Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 1500 Momentum Tilt ETF by 557.4% in the fourth quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 2,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,000 after acquiring an additional 1,990 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR S&P 1500 Momentum Tilt ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $400,000. Finally, Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in SPDR S&P 1500 Momentum Tilt ETF by 50.6% during the fourth quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 3,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $557,000 after purchasing an additional 1,155 shares during the period.

MMTM stock opened at $176.53 on Monday. SPDR S&P 1500 Momentum Tilt ETF has a twelve month low of $121.05 and a twelve month high of $178.83. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $170.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $162.07.

