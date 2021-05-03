Morgan Stanley Trims Holdings in Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP)

Morgan Stanley lowered its position in shares of Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP) by 2.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 137,581 shares of the local business review company’s stock after selling 3,257 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.19% of Yelp worth $4,495,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of YELP. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Yelp by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 25,297 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $826,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. QS Investors LLC grew its holdings in Yelp by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 68,091 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $2,225,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Yelp by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 14,711 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $481,000 after buying an additional 539 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Yelp by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 22,736 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $743,000 after buying an additional 595 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Yelp by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,157 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $364,000 after acquiring an additional 693 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.97% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on YELP. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Yelp from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. UBS Group increased their price target on Yelp from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Yelp from $35.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Wedbush increased their target price on Yelp from $30.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Yelp from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.79.

In other Yelp news, CTO Sam Eaton sold 3,340 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.50, for a total transaction of $138,610.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 145,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,039,038.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Vivek Patel sold 54,236 shares of Yelp stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $2,169,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 149,879 shares in the company, valued at $5,995,160. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 9.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of YELP opened at $39.30 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $40.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -231.16 and a beta of 1.44. Yelp Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.83 and a 12-month high of $43.86.

Yelp (NYSE:YELP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The local business review company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.28. Yelp had a negative net margin of 1.29% and a negative return on equity of 1.64%. The business had revenue of $233.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $227.68 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Yelp Inc. will post -0.95 EPS for the current year.

Yelp Inc operates a platform that connects consumers with local businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's platform covers various local business categories, including restaurants, shopping, beauty and fitness, health, and other categories, as well as home, local, auto, professional, pets, events, real estate, and financial services.

