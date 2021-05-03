Morpheus Labs (MITX) Market Cap Reaches $40.95 Million

Morpheus Labs (CURRENCY:MITX) traded 1.9% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on May 3rd. One Morpheus Labs coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0968 or 0.00000167 BTC on exchanges. Morpheus Labs has a market capitalization of $40.95 million and approximately $3.30 million worth of Morpheus Labs was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Morpheus Labs has traded down 8.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Morpheus Labs alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.19 or 0.00069134 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.72 or 0.00020167 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001721 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.07 or 0.00072381 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $519.86 or 0.00894325 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5,532.85 or 0.09518203 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $57.41 or 0.00098766 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $26.87 or 0.00046225 BTC.

Morpheus Labs Coin Profile

Morpheus Labs (CRYPTO:MITX) is a coin. Its genesis date was February 15th, 2018. Morpheus Labs’ total supply is 723,999,995 coins and its circulating supply is 423,063,076 coins. Morpheus Labs’ official Twitter account is @morpheus_labs_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Morpheus Labs is morpheuslabs.io

According to CryptoCompare, “The Morpheus Infrastructure Platform is focused on building adaptable blockchain technologies for companies looking into various possible use cases. The Morpheus platform allows you to choose the programing language and blockchain runtimes and provides an interface for users to experiment with blockchain technologies and create applications. Morpheus Infrastructure Token (MITX) is an ERC20 compliant token in the Ethereum network. “

Morpheus Labs Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Morpheus Labs directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Morpheus Labs should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Morpheus Labs using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Morpheus Labs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Morpheus Labs and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.