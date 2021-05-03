Morphic (NASDAQ:MORF) Price Target Lowered to $102.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Morphic (NASDAQ:MORF) had its price target cut by research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $111.00 to $102.00 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 84.12% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently commented on MORF. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Morphic from $40.00 to $103.00 in a report on Monday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Morphic from $35.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Morphic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd.

Shares of NASDAQ:MORF opened at $55.40 on Monday. Morphic has a 1-year low of $12.25 and a 1-year high of $93.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $60.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.84. The company has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a PE ratio of -35.51 and a beta of 1.01.

Morphic (NASDAQ:MORF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $3.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.00 million. On average, analysts expect that Morphic will post -1.28 EPS for the current year.

In other Morphic news, Director Fund V. Gp L.P. Omega sold 10,704 shares of Morphic stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.42, for a total value of $593,215.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Timothy A. Springer acquired 100,000 shares of Morphic stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $70.00 per share, for a total transaction of $7,000,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 4,565,191 shares in the company, valued at $319,563,370. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 466,441 shares of company stock worth $25,101,753. 39.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Morphic by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 14,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $470,000 after acquiring an additional 1,020 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Morphic in the 4th quarter worth approximately $66,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Morphic by 327.3% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 2,157 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Morphic by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 76,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,561,000 after purchasing an additional 3,238 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Morphic by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 58,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,967,000 after purchasing an additional 4,429 shares during the last quarter. 61.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Morphic Company Profile

Morphic Holding, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops oral small-molecule integrin therapeutics for the treatment of autoimmune, cardiovascular, metabolic diseases, as well as fibrosis and cancer. Its lead product candidates are MORF-057, an a4Ã7-specific integrin inhibitor affecting inflammation that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of inflammatory bowel disease; and MORF-720 and MORF-627, which is in the preclinical trial to treat idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis and fibrosis diseases.

