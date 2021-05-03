MU Investments Co. Ltd. Has $3.36 Million Position in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW)

MU Investments Co. Ltd. trimmed its position in shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) by 26.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,420 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,970 shares during the period. W.W. Grainger makes up approximately 3.8% of MU Investments Co. Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. MU Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in W.W. Grainger were worth $3,357,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in W.W. Grainger in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new position in W.W. Grainger in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in W.W. Grainger in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger by 112.8% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 83 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. lifted its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger by 132.4% in the 1st quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 86 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. 70.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Donald G. Macpherson sold 4,276 shares of W.W. Grainger stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $407.01, for a total transaction of $1,740,374.76. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 61,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,898,836.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP John L. Howard sold 2,535 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $407.21, for a total value of $1,032,277.35. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 40,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,652,038.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 13.97% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:GWW traded up $8.75 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $442.29. The company had a trading volume of 2,671 shares, compared to its average volume of 328,321. The firm has a market cap of $23.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.11, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 2.97, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $405.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $394.06. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a 52 week low of $263.27 and a 52 week high of $452.82.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $4.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.30 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.04 billion. W.W. Grainger had a return on equity of 41.31% and a net margin of 5.37%. W.W. Grainger’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.24 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 16.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th will be given a dividend of $1.62 per share. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. This is a positive change from W.W. Grainger’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.53. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 7th. W.W. Grainger’s payout ratio is 35.40%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on GWW. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of W.W. Grainger from $465.00 to $455.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of W.W. Grainger from $420.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of W.W. Grainger from $400.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on W.W. Grainger from $409.00 to $458.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of W.W. Grainger from $427.00 to $462.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. W.W. Grainger presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $420.00.

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company provides material handling equipment, safety and security supplies, lighting and electrical products, power and hand tools, pumps and plumbing supplies, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking tools.

