MU Investments Co. Ltd. Sells 4,870 Shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

MU Investments Co. Ltd. reduced its position in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 26.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,750 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 4,870 shares during the period. Accenture comprises about 4.4% of MU Investments Co. Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. MU Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Accenture were worth $3,830,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Accenture in the third quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of Accenture by 24.6% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 351,628 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $79,483,000 after acquiring an additional 69,437 shares in the last quarter. Perpetual Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Accenture in the third quarter valued at about $529,000. Park National Corp OH grew its stake in shares of Accenture by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 104,740 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $27,359,000 after acquiring an additional 9,762 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thomasville National Bank acquired a new position in shares of Accenture in the fourth quarter valued at about $222,000. 70.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Accenture alerts:

In other news, CFO Kathleen R. Mcclure sold 1,627 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.55, for a total transaction of $404,390.85. Also, CAO Richard P. Clark sold 3,247 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.63, for a total value of $807,301.61. Insiders sold 47,598 shares of company stock valued at $12,957,921 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ACN. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price target on shares of Accenture from $290.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on Accenture from $290.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Accenture from $297.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Accenture in a research report on Sunday, April 11th. Finally, Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on Accenture from $258.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $276.05.

Shares of ACN traded up $2.24 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $292.21. The company had a trading volume of 10,175 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,056,265. The company has a market capitalization of $185.89 billion, a PE ratio of 35.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.08. Accenture plc has a one year low of $174.94 and a one year high of $293.28. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $279.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $255.81.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The information technology services provider reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $12.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.83 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 11.74% and a return on equity of 29.32%. Accenture’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.91 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Accenture plc will post 8.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 15th will be issued a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. Accenture’s payout ratio is 47.18%.

Accenture Profile

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company also provides outsourcing services. It serves communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies; banking, capital market, and insurance industries; and consumer goods, retail, travel services, industrial, and life science industries, as well as clients in health, public service, chemicals and natural resources, energy, and utilities sectors.

Read More: Cash Flow Analysis in Stock Selection

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN).

Receive News & Ratings for Accenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.