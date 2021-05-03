Multiplier (BMXX) Trading 10.6% Lower Over Last Week

Multiplier (CURRENCY:BMXX) traded up 6.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on May 3rd. Multiplier has a market cap of $20.71 million and approximately $905.00 worth of Multiplier was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Multiplier coin can currently be purchased for about $20.46 or 0.00035498 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Multiplier has traded down 10.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00002690 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001735 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $37.19 or 0.00064539 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $160.24 or 0.00278054 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.38 or 0.00004134 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $663.30 or 0.01150957 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.24 or 0.00028172 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $415.06 or 0.00720215 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $57,599.22 or 0.99945395 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Multiplier Coin Profile

Multiplier’s total supply is 1,047,730 coins and its circulating supply is 1,012,442 coins. Multiplier’s official website is multiplier.finance . Multiplier’s official Twitter account is @MultiplierMXX and its Facebook page is accessible here . Multiplier’s official message board is medium.com/@multiplierfinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Multi-Chain Lend (MCL) is an algorithmic money market system designed to bring secure and unique lending and borrowing opportunities like flash loans onto the Binance Smart Chain. The protocol designs are architected and forked based on Aave with revenue sharing components for liquidity providers and token holders that govern the protocol. bMXX, a BSC token, will be the governance token of Multi-Chain Lend (MCL). “

Buying and Selling Multiplier

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Multiplier directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Multiplier should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Multiplier using one of the exchanges listed above.

