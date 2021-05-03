Naspers Limited (OTCMKTS:NPSNY) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Naspers Limited (OTCMKTS:NPSNY) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 62,700 shares, a drop of 32.7% from the March 31st total of 93,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 328,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

NPSNY stock traded down $1.33 during trading on Monday, hitting $45.62. The company had a trading volume of 176,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 185,990. Naspers has a 52-week low of $29.66 and a 52-week high of $53.13. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.39. The company has a current ratio of 4.03, a quick ratio of 3.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Naspers Company Profile

Naspers Limited operates in consumer internet industry worldwide. The company builds various companies that empower people and enrich communities. It holds investments in classifieds, food delivery, payments and fintech, education, health, and ecommerce, as well as ventures, and social and internet platforms.

