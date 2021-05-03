National Bank Financial Raises Baytex Energy (TSE:BTE) Price Target to C$2.00

Baytex Energy (TSE:BTE) (NYSE:BTE) had its target price lifted by National Bank Financial from C$1.75 to C$2.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. CIBC lowered their price target on Baytex Energy from C$2.00 to C$1.75 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. ATB Capital raised shares of Baytex Energy from an underperform rating to a sector perform rating and raised their price target for the company from C$1.60 to C$1.75 in a research report on Friday. Scotiabank increased their target price on Baytex Energy from C$1.60 to C$1.75 in a research note on Friday. TD Securities upped their price target on Baytex Energy from C$1.50 to C$1.65 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Eight Capital lifted their price objective on Baytex Energy to C$1.75 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Baytex Energy presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$1.47.

BTE opened at C$1.46 on Friday. Baytex Energy has a 12-month low of C$0.34 and a 12-month high of C$1.53. The company has a market cap of C$823.32 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 322.39. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$1.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.93.

Baytex Energy (TSE:BTE) (NYSE:BTE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported C($0.09) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$233.64 million for the quarter. On average, analysts predict that Baytex Energy will post 0.15 EPS for the current year.

About Baytex Energy

Baytex Energy Corp., an oil and gas company, acquires, develops, and produces oil and natural gas in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and in the Eagle Ford, the United States. The company offers light oil and condensate, heavy oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. Its principal oil and natural gas properties include the Eagle Ford property in Texas, Viking and Lloydminster properties in Alberta and Saskatchewan, Peace River and Duvernay properties in Alberta.

