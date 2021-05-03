National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN) Shares Sold by IBM Retirement Fund

IBM Retirement Fund lowered its holdings in National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN) by 6.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,976 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 403 shares during the period. IBM Retirement Fund’s holdings in National Retail Properties were worth $263,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Long Pond Capital LP purchased a new position in National Retail Properties during the fourth quarter worth about $82,566,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in National Retail Properties in the 4th quarter valued at about $78,671,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of National Retail Properties by 26.2% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,312,321 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $217,379,000 after purchasing an additional 1,102,924 shares during the period. Carlson Capital L P acquired a new stake in National Retail Properties during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,096,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of National Retail Properties by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,625,326 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $230,188,000 after acquiring an additional 341,895 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.15% of the company’s stock.

National Retail Properties stock opened at $46.42 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 7.03 and a current ratio of 7.03. National Retail Properties, Inc. has a one year low of $25.87 and a one year high of $47.69. The company has a market cap of $8.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.74 and a beta of 0.74. The business has a fifty day moving average of $45.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.84.

National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.32). National Retail Properties had a return on equity of 6.09% and a net margin of 35.97%. Sell-side analysts predict that National Retail Properties, Inc. will post 2.62 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be given a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.48%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 29th. National Retail Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.36%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on NNN shares. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of National Retail Properties in a research note on Monday, February 15th. B. Riley increased their target price on National Retail Properties from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley upgraded National Retail Properties from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Bank of America upgraded shares of National Retail Properties from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised National Retail Properties from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.50.

In other news, insider Christopher Paul Tessitore sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.20, for a total value of $1,266,000.00. Also, CFO Kevin B. Habicht sold 22,126 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.29, for a total value of $979,960.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 189,839 shares in the company, valued at $8,407,969.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 92,907 shares of company stock valued at $4,049,339 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

About National Retail Properties

National Retail Properties invests primarily in high-quality retail properties subject generally to long-term, net leases. As of September 30, 2020, the company owned 3,114 properties in 48 states with a gross leasable area of approximately 32.4 million square feet and with a weighted average remaining lease term of 10.7 years.

