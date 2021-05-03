Natural Alternatives International, Inc. (NASDAQ:NAII) Short Interest Update

Natural Alternatives International, Inc. (NASDAQ:NAII) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,500 shares, a decrease of 35.7% from the March 31st total of 7,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 41,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.

In other news, CFO Michael E. Fortin sold 2,086 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.49, for a total transaction of $34,398.14. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 52,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $865,840.43. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Michael E. Fortin sold 9,201 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.26, for a total transaction of $149,608.26. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 34,182 shares in the company, valued at $555,799.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 25,752 shares of company stock worth $426,193. Insiders own 26.41% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new stake in Natural Alternatives International in the first quarter valued at $40,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Natural Alternatives International by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 517,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,483,000 after buying an additional 6,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Natural Alternatives International by 22.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 173,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,309,000 after buying an additional 31,465 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.76% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Natural Alternatives International from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th.

Shares of NASDAQ NAII traded down $0.72 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $14.28. 328 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 38,673. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $90.79 million, a P/E ratio of 187.52 and a beta of 0.95. Natural Alternatives International has a twelve month low of $5.82 and a twelve month high of $18.50.

Natural Alternatives International (NASDAQ:NAII) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter. Natural Alternatives International had a net margin of 0.40% and a return on equity of 0.71%. The firm had revenue of $48.08 million during the quarter.

Natural Alternatives International Company Profile

Natural Alternatives International, Inc engages in formulating, manufacturing, and marketing nutritional supplements in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Private-Label Contract Manufacturing, and Patent and Trademark Licensing. It offers private-label contract manufacturing services to companies that market and distribute vitamins, minerals, herbs, and other nutritional supplements, as well as other health care products.

