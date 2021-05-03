Natural Order Acquisition Corp.’s (OTCMKTS:NOACU) Lock-Up Period To End on May 10th

Natural Order Acquisition’s (OTCMKTS:NOACU) lock-up period is set to end on Monday, May 10th. Natural Order Acquisition had issued 20,000,000 shares in its public offering on November 11th. The total size of the offering was $200,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. After the end of the company’s lock-up period, restrictions preventing company insiders and major shareholders from selling shares in the company will be lifted.

OTCMKTS NOACU opened at $11.14 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.02. Natural Order Acquisition has a 12-month low of $10.02 and a 12-month high of $14.00.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. TIG Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Natural Order Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at $253,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Natural Order Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at $271,000. Walleye Trading LLC bought a new stake in shares of Natural Order Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at $326,000. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Natural Order Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth about $488,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives lifted its holdings in Natural Order Acquisition by 137.5% during the 1st quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 95,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $999,000 after purchasing an additional 55,000 shares in the last quarter.

Natural Order Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Weston, Massachusetts.

