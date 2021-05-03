Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI) Reaches New 12-Month High at $17.10

Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $17.10 and last traded at $17.02, with a volume of 54163 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $16.83.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on NAVI shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Navient from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group raised Navient from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $11.50 to $19.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Navient from $13.50 to $15.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. TheStreet upgraded Navient from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Navient from $12.50 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.19.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.53. The company has a current ratio of 12.02, a quick ratio of 12.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.94. The company has a market cap of $3.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.65 and a beta of 1.82.

Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The credit services provider reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.88. The company had revenue of $210.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $287.37 million. Navient had a return on equity of 25.22% and a net margin of 9.65%. The firm’s revenue was down 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.46 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Navient Co. will post 3.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th were paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.75%. Navient’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.24%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NAVI. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Navient by 72.6% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 77,804 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $899,000 after acquiring an additional 32,720 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Navient in the third quarter valued at approximately $320,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Navient by 192.1% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 102,200 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $864,000 after acquiring an additional 67,206 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in Navient by 22.7% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 150,143 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,474,000 after purchasing an additional 27,819 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Navient during the fourth quarter worth $236,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.54% of the company’s stock.

Navient Corporation provides education loan management and business processing solutions for education, healthcare, and government clients at the federal, state, and local levels in the United States. It operates through four segments: Federal Education Loans, Consumer Lending, Business Processing, and Other.

