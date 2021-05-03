Needham & Company LLC Raises FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM) Price Target to $57.00

FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM) had its target price increased by Needham & Company LLC from $54.00 to $57.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. B. Riley raised their target price on FormFactor from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. DA Davidson lowered FormFactor from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen lifted their price target on FormFactor from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Citigroup lifted their price target on FormFactor from $36.00 to $57.00 in a report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Craig Hallum raised their target price on FormFactor from $35.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. FormFactor presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $46.11.

Shares of FormFactor stock opened at $39.15 on Thursday. FormFactor has a 52 week low of $21.97 and a 52 week high of $52.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a current ratio of 3.35. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $47.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a PE ratio of 39.55 and a beta of 1.42.

FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.05. FormFactor had a return on equity of 14.52% and a net margin of 11.53%. The company had revenue of $186.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $183.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.33 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that FormFactor will post 1.21 EPS for the current year.

In other FormFactor news, Director Edward Rogas, Jr. sold 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.75, for a total transaction of $877,500.00. Also, CEO Mike Slessor sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.27, for a total value of $1,156,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 384,219 shares in the company, valued at $17,777,813.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in FormFactor by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,680,313 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $502,487,000 after buying an additional 39,706 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of FormFactor by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,324,501 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $56,980,000 after purchasing an additional 142,614 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of FormFactor during the fourth quarter valued at about $47,309,000. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of FormFactor by 261,685.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,020,962 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $16,427,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020,572 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in FormFactor in the fourth quarter worth about $19,578,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.90% of the company’s stock.

FormFactor, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells probe cards, analytical probes, probe stations, metrology systems, thermal systems, and cryogenic systems to semiconductor companies and scientific institutions. It operates in two segments, Probe Cards and Systems. The company offers probe cards to test various semiconductor device types, including systems on a chip products, mobile application processors, microprocessors, microcontrollers, and graphic processors, as well as radio frequency, analog, mixed signal, image sensor, electro-optical, dynamic random access memory, NAND flash memory, and NOR flash memory devices; and analytical probes, which are used for a range of applications, including device characterization, electrical simulation model development, failure analysis, and prototype design debugging for universities, research institutions, semiconductor integrated device manufacturers, semiconductor foundries, and fabless semiconductor companies.

