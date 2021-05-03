Nemetschek (OTCMKTS:NEMTF) Earns Underweight Rating from Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reissued their underweight rating on shares of Nemetschek (OTCMKTS:NEMTF) in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on NEMTF. Commerzbank upgraded Nemetschek from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Nemetschek from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Nemetschek from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a sell rating on shares of Nemetschek in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a buy rating on shares of Nemetschek in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold.

Get Nemetschek alerts:

Shares of Nemetschek stock opened at $74.69 on Friday. Nemetschek has a 1-year low of $61.95 and a 1-year high of $74.69. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.97.

Nemetschek SE provides software solutions for architecture, engineering, construction, media, and entertainment markets in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Design, Build, Manage, and Media & Entertainment. The Design segment offers software solutions primarily under the Allplan, Graphisoft, Solibri, Precast, Vectorworks, SCIA, dRofus, Data Design System, Frilo, and RISA brands for architects, designers, engineers, structural engineers, specialist planners, and landscape designers, as well as developers and general contractors.

Featured Story: What is meant by holder of record?

Receive News & Ratings for Nemetschek Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nemetschek and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.