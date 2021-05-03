Nerva (XNV) 24-Hour Volume Hits $3,532.00

Nerva (CURRENCY:XNV) traded 7.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on May 3rd. Nerva has a total market capitalization of $1.29 million and $3,532.00 worth of Nerva was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Nerva has traded 9.1% higher against the US dollar. One Nerva coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0757 or 0.00000130 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Nerva alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00002709 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001715 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.61 or 0.00064504 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.01 or 0.00068621 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001715 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.76 or 0.00020167 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $161.37 or 0.00276742 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $109.23 or 0.00187336 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001715 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.78 or 0.00071654 BTC.

Nerva Profile

Nerva (XNV) is a coin. Nerva’s total supply is 17,017,723 coins. Nerva’s official website is getnerva.org . Nerva’s official Twitter account is @NervaCurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Nerva is /r/Nerva and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Nerva Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nerva directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nerva should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Nerva using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Nerva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Nerva and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.