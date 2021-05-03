Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NBH) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NBH) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 28,300 shares, a decline of 36.0% from the March 31st total of 44,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 31,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN NBH opened at $16.67 on Monday. Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund has a 12 month low of $13.16 and a 12 month high of $17.00.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.0624 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.49%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $75,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund during the fourth quarter worth $90,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund during the fourth quarter worth $128,000. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new stake in shares of Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund during the fourth quarter worth $158,000. Finally, Meridian Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund during the fourth quarter worth $207,000.

About Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund

Neuberger Berman Intermediate Municipal Fund Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Neuberger Berman LLC. The fund is co-managed by Neuberger Berman Management LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in municipal bonds which have income that is exempt from federal income tax and have remaining maturities of less than 15 years.

