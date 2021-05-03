New Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD) Lifted to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of New Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “New Gold Inc. is focused on the exploration and development of the Afton Copper-Gold Project, located 6 miles (10 km) west of Kamloops, British Columbia. “

Get New Gold alerts:

NGD has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Raymond James set a $2.25 target price on New Gold and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price objective on shares of New Gold from $3.75 to $2.75 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 22nd. TheStreet cut shares of New Gold from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, CIBC downgraded shares of New Gold from a sector outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $1.86.

NYSEAMERICAN:NGD opened at $1.66 on Thursday. New Gold has a one year low of $0.77 and a one year high of $2.40. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.44, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 3.12 and a quick ratio of 2.61.

New Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The basic materials company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.02. New Gold had a negative return on equity of 4.10% and a negative net margin of 9.92%. The company had revenue of $198.90 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts expect that New Gold will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in New Gold by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 71,276,983 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $121,171,000 after acquiring an additional 8,208,839 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in shares of New Gold during the 4th quarter valued at $454,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in New Gold by 120.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 162,849 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $278,000 after buying an additional 89,034 shares during the period. ARP Americas LP purchased a new stake in New Gold in the 4th quarter worth $108,000. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new stake in New Gold in the 4th quarter worth $290,000. Institutional investors own 35.17% of the company’s stock.

About New Gold

New Gold Inc, an intermediate gold mining company, engages in the development and operation of mineral properties. It explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company's principal operating properties include 100% interests in the Rainy River gold-silver mine located in Ontario, Canada; and New Afton gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada.

Featured Article: What is Net Asset Value (NAV)?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on New Gold (NGD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for New Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.