New York State Teachers Retirement System Has $6.67 Million Stock Position in Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD)

New York State Teachers Retirement System lowered its stake in Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) by 11.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 61,956 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 8,309 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.09% of Royal Gold worth $6,668,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Royal Gold in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Royal Gold in the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Royal Gold in the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Ossiam increased its position in shares of Royal Gold by 1,031.0% in the 4th quarter. Ossiam now owns 475 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Royal Gold in the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. 74.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:RGLD opened at $111.86 on Monday. Royal Gold, Inc. has a 52-week low of $99.32 and a 52-week high of $147.64. The company has a market capitalization of $7.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $111.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $111.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 8.06 and a current ratio of 8.37.

Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.07. Royal Gold had a net margin of 44.76% and a return on equity of 7.56%. The business had revenue of $158.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $152.81 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.63 EPS. Royal Gold’s revenue was up 28.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Royal Gold, Inc. will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 1st were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. Royal Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.58%.

A number of analysts recently commented on RGLD shares. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective (up previously from $138.00) on shares of Royal Gold in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. TheStreet cut Royal Gold from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. National Bank Financial lowered their target price on Royal Gold from $155.00 to $150.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Royal Gold from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Royal Gold from $143.00 to $134.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $139.45.

In other Royal Gold news, VP Randy Shefman sold 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.19, for a total transaction of $98,271.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,188 shares in the company, valued at $675,667.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Royal Gold, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires and manages precious metal streams, royalties, and related interests. It focuses on acquiring stream and royalty interests or to finance projects that are in production or in development stage in exchange for stream or royalty interests, which primarily consists of gold, silver, copper, nickel, zinc, lead, cobalt, and molybdenum.

