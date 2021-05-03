New York State Teachers Retirement System Has $6.97 Million Stake in Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO)

New York State Teachers Retirement System decreased its holdings in shares of Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO) by 2.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 172,226 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,510 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.13% of Perrigo worth $6,970,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Perrigo during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Perrigo in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in shares of Perrigo by 68.4% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 728 shares during the period. AGF Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Perrigo by 3,393.5% in the fourth quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 2,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 2,104 shares during the period. Finally, Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Perrigo in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $144,000. 82.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Perrigo in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $51.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Perrigo from $53.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.00.

In other Perrigo news, Director Geoffrey M. Parker purchased 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $41.29 per share, for a total transaction of $103,225.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 8,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $348,528.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of PRGO stock opened at $41.63 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.14. Perrigo Company plc has a one year low of $38.20 and a one year high of $58.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.56 billion, a PE ratio of -693.72, a PEG ratio of 10.70 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 1.72.

Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($0.07). Perrigo had a negative net margin of 0.13% and a positive return on equity of 9.78%. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.06 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Perrigo Company plc will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. Perrigo’s payout ratio is 23.82%.

Perrigo Company Profile

Perrigo Company plc provides over-the-counter (OTC) health and wellness solutions that enhance individual well-being by empowering consumers to prevent or treat conditions that can be self-managed. The company operates through Consumer Self-Care Americas, Consumer Self-Care International, and Prescription Pharmaceuticals segments.

