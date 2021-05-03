New York State Teachers Retirement System Has $7.91 Million Stock Holdings in Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT)

New York State Teachers Retirement System lessened its holdings in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT) by 7.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 86,731 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 6,900 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.22% of Applied Industrial Technologies worth $7,907,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, ELM Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $78,000. 89.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AIT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. TheStreet raised shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from a “c” rating to a “b+” rating in a research report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from $86.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $87.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Applied Industrial Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $91.83.

Shares of NYSE:AIT opened at $95.66 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $93.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 1.86. Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $45.95 and a one year high of $97.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.71 billion, a PE ratio of 195.23 and a beta of 1.47.

Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $840.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $811.36 million. Applied Industrial Technologies had a net margin of 0.64% and a return on equity of 16.31%. Applied Industrial Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.02 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. Applied Industrial Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.65%.

About Applied Industrial Technologies

Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc distributes industrial products in North America, Australia, New Zealand, and Singapore. The company offers its products for maintenance, repair, and operational, as well as original equipment manufacturing customers. It operates in two segments, Service Center Based Distribution, and Fluid Power & Flow Control.

