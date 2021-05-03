New York State Teachers Retirement System Lowers Stock Holdings in Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH)

New York State Teachers Retirement System trimmed its stake in Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH) by 10.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 78,336 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 8,849 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Meritage Homes were worth $7,201,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. InTrack Investment Management Inc purchased a new stake in Meritage Homes in the 1st quarter valued at about $953,000. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC lifted its position in shares of Meritage Homes by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 3,879 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $357,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Meritage Homes by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 15,490 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,424,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Meritage Homes in the 1st quarter worth approximately $544,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Meritage Homes in the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. 97.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MTH. Bank of America cut shares of Meritage Homes from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $121.00 to $103.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Meritage Homes in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Meritage Homes in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. BTIG Research lowered shares of Meritage Homes from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Meritage Homes from $134.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $102.75.

In other news, COO Clinton Szubinski sold 440 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.84, for a total transaction of $38,209.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, EVP Javier Feliciano sold 6,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.85, for a total transaction of $709,195.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 22,197 shares of company stock valued at $2,096,298 in the last quarter. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE MTH opened at $106.39 on Monday. Meritage Homes Co. has a one year low of $49.39 and a one year high of $117.06. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $93.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $89.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.65. The firm has a market cap of $4.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.97, a PEG ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.65.

Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The construction company reported $3.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.97. Meritage Homes had a net margin of 8.88% and a return on equity of 18.16%. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.83 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Meritage Homes Co. will post 10.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Meritage Homes Corporation designs and builds single-family homes in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Homebuilding and Financial Services. It acquires and develops land; and constructs, markets, and sells homes for first-time and first move-up buyers. The company also offers title insurance and closing/settlement services to its homebuyers.

