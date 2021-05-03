New York State Teachers Retirement System Makes New $7.75 Million Investment in Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL)

New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 126,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,754,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Travel + Leisure in the 1st quarter worth about $93,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Travel + Leisure in the 1st quarter valued at about $479,000. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Travel + Leisure in the 1st quarter valued at about $18,747,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new position in shares of Travel + Leisure in the 1st quarter valued at about $54,927,000. Finally, Schwab Charitable Fund acquired a new position in shares of Travel + Leisure in the 1st quarter valued at about $10,335,000.

In other news, Director George Herrera sold 2,159 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.62, for a total value of $135,196.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen P. Holmes sold 35,432 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.15, for a total value of $2,095,802.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 62,591 shares of company stock valued at $3,745,499 over the last quarter.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on TNL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Travel + Leisure from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Travel + Leisure from $76.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Travel + Leisure from $69.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist boosted their price target on Travel + Leisure from $62.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Travel + Leisure from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd.

TNL stock opened at $64.53 on Monday. Travel + Leisure Co. has a 52-week low of $20.38 and a 52-week high of $68.26. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.30.

Travel + Leisure (NYSE:TNL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $628.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $579.13 million. The business’s revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.86%.

Travel + Leisure

Travel + Leisure Co provides hospitality services and products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Vacation Ownership; and Travel and Membership. The Vacation Ownership segment develops, markets, and sells vacation ownership interests (VOIs) to individual consumers; provides consumer financing in connection with the sale of VOIs; and provides property management services at resorts.

