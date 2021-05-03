New York State Teachers Retirement System Reduces Position in ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN)

New York State Teachers Retirement System lowered its position in ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) by 9.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 75,969 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 7,497 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.14% of ManpowerGroup worth $7,513,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ManpowerGroup during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. CI Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of ManpowerGroup by 43.7% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 648 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in ManpowerGroup in the 4th quarter valued at $60,000. Creative Planning purchased a new position in ManpowerGroup in the 4th quarter valued at $211,000. Finally, Point View Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in ManpowerGroup in the 4th quarter valued at $215,000. 93.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on MAN shares. Argus raised ManpowerGroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Truist boosted their price target on ManpowerGroup from $120.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on ManpowerGroup from $135.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Truist Securities upped their price objective on ManpowerGroup from $120.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of ManpowerGroup from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. ManpowerGroup presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $103.00.

Shares of NYSE:MAN opened at $120.89 on Monday. ManpowerGroup Inc. has a 12 month low of $61.12 and a 12 month high of $124.42. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $106.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $92.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market cap of $6.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 83.95, a P/E/G ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 2.07.

ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The business services provider reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.44. ManpowerGroup had a net margin of 0.47% and a return on equity of 9.72%. The firm had revenue of $4.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.82 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that ManpowerGroup Inc. will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other ManpowerGroup news, CFO John T. Mcginnis sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.16, for a total transaction of $1,101,600.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 12,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,359,704.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Richard Buchband sold 5,541 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.47, for a total transaction of $584,409.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,687 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,127,157.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ManpowerGroup Inc provides workforce solutions and services in the Americas, Southern Europe, Northern Europe, and the Asia Pacific Middle East region. The company offers recruitment services, including permanent, temporary, and contract recruitment of professionals, as well as administrative and industrial positions under the Manpower and Experis brands.

