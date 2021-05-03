New York State Teachers Retirement System Sells 3,142 Shares of SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX)

New York State Teachers Retirement System decreased its holdings in SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX) by 4.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 64,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,142 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in SYNNEX were worth $7,419,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in SYNNEX in the 4th quarter valued at $6,770,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of SYNNEX by 22.5% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 20,405 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,662,000 after purchasing an additional 3,746 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in SYNNEX during the third quarter worth about $471,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its holdings in SYNNEX by 164.0% during the fourth quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 623 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC raised its holdings in SYNNEX by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 51,603 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,203,000 after acquiring an additional 947 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.85% of the company’s stock.

In other SYNNEX news, Director Kevin M. Murai sold 4,275 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.76, for a total transaction of $529,074.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,127 shares in the company, valued at $634,517.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Kevin M. Murai sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.59, for a total value of $582,950.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,026,225.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 28,467 shares of company stock valued at $3,395,483 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on SNX shares. Loop Capital upped their target price on SYNNEX from $108.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Barrington Research upped their price objective on SYNNEX from $102.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price objective on SYNNEX from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on SYNNEX from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Raymond James restated a “buy” rating on shares of SYNNEX in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $122.11.

Shares of NYSE:SNX opened at $121.20 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.60. SYNNEX Co. has a 1 year low of $34.14 and a 1 year high of $126.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $116.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $108.77.

SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, March 21st. The business services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $4.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.70 billion. SYNNEX had a return on equity of 17.47% and a net margin of 2.14%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.26 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that SYNNEX Co. will post 7.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 16th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 15th. SYNNEX’s payout ratio is presently 5.85%.

SYNNEX Corporation provides business process services in the United States and internationally. The company distributes peripherals; and information technology systems, including system components, software, networking, communications and security equipment, consumer electronics, and complementary products, as well as designs and integrates data center equipment.

