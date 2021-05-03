New York State Teachers Retirement System Sells 3,300 Shares of CDK Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDK)

New York State Teachers Retirement System lessened its holdings in shares of CDK Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDK) by 2.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 152,683 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 3,300 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in CDK Global were worth $8,254,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in CDK Global during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in shares of CDK Global in the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in CDK Global during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in CDK Global during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Finally, Tacita Capital Inc bought a new position in CDK Global during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $143,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.20% of the company’s stock.

CDK Global stock opened at $53.59 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $53.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.67. CDK Global, Inc. has a one year low of $35.47 and a one year high of $55.51. The stock has a market cap of $6.52 billion, a PE ratio of 36.21 and a beta of 1.38.

CDK Global (NASDAQ:CDK) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The software maker reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $406.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $436.06 million. CDK Global had a negative return on equity of 62.84% and a net margin of 9.25%. The firm’s revenue was down 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.80 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that CDK Global, Inc. will post 2.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Monday, March 8th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 5th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. CDK Global’s payout ratio is 19.67%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CDK. Oppenheimer raised their price target on CDK Global from $55.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on CDK Global from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 price target on shares of CDK Global in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut CDK Global from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th.

CDK Global Company Profile

CDK Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and technology solutions for automotive retailers in the United States, Europe, Canada, and internationally. The company offers Dealer Management System (DMS), a portfolio of layered software applications and services for automotive retailers, original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), consumers, and other industry participants manage the acquisition, sale, financing, insuring, parts supply, and repair and maintenance of vehicles.

