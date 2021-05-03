New York State Teachers Retirement System Trims Holdings in Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE)

New York State Teachers Retirement System decreased its position in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE) by 7.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 152,148 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 11,900 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Hawaiian Electric Industries were worth $6,760,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Hawaiian Electric Industries in the fourth quarter worth about $30,760,000. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 96.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 567,340 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $23,131,000 after acquiring an additional 278,694 shares in the last quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Hawaiian Electric Industries in the fourth quarter worth about $6,873,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,680,463 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $59,472,000 after purchasing an additional 95,429 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries by 33.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 303,634 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $10,744,000 after purchasing an additional 76,763 shares during the last quarter. 47.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of HE stock opened at $43.06 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $42.74 and a 200 day moving average of $37.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market cap of $4.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.97, a P/E/G ratio of 11.18 and a beta of 0.18. Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.83 and a twelve month high of $45.58.

Hawaiian Electric Industries (NYSE:HE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 15th. The utilities provider reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.12. Hawaiian Electric Industries had a return on equity of 9.06% and a net margin of 8.10%. The company had revenue of $652.22 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts predict that Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 25th were issued a $0.34 dividend. This is a positive change from Hawaiian Electric Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 24th. Hawaiian Electric Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.34%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hawaiian Electric Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Bank of America upgraded Hawaiian Electric Industries from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $35.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Guggenheim cut Hawaiian Electric Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.75.

Hawaiian Electric Industries Company Profile

Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the electric utility, banking, and renewable/sustainable infrastructure investment businesses in the state of Hawaii. It operates in three segments: Electric Utility, Bank, and Other. The Electric Utility segment engages in the production, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in the islands of Oahu, Hawaii, Maui, Lanai, and Molokai.

