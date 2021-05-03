Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL) Given New $26.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL) had its target price increased by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $24.00 to $26.00 in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price suggests a potential downside of 3.56% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Newell Brands from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Newell Brands to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Newell Brands from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Bank of America upgraded Newell Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Truist increased their price target on Newell Brands from $25.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.60.

Shares of NWL opened at $26.96 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $11.47 billion, a PE ratio of -103.69, a P/E/G ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.53. Newell Brands has a 1-year low of $11.05 and a 1-year high of $27.87.

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.07 billion. Newell Brands had a positive return on equity of 17.83% and a negative net margin of 1.11%. Newell Brands’s revenue was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.09 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Newell Brands will post 1.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NWL. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Newell Brands by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 292,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,488,000 after purchasing an additional 45,706 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Newell Brands by 19.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 354,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,090,000 after acquiring an additional 58,437 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Newell Brands in the 3rd quarter valued at about $713,000. Burney Co. bought a new position in shares of Newell Brands in the 3rd quarter valued at about $390,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Newell Brands by 21.9% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 23,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $497,000 after acquiring an additional 4,200 shares during the last quarter. 86.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Newell Brands

Newell Brands, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of consumer and commercial products. It operates through the following segments: Appliances and Cookware; Commercial Solutions, Home Solutions; Learning and Development; and Outdoor and Recreation. The Appliances and Cookware segment designs, manufactures, sources, markets and distributes a diverse line of household products.

