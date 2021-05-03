News Co. (NASDAQ:NWS) Short Interest Up 42.3% in April

News Co. (NASDAQ:NWS) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,480,000 shares, an increase of 42.3% from the March 31st total of 1,040,000 shares. Approximately 1.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 722,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.0 days.

Shares of NWS stock traded up $0.06 on Monday, hitting $24.37. The company had a trading volume of 27,444 shares, compared to its average volume of 717,400. The firm has a market cap of $14.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.26 and a beta of 1.68. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $24.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.25. News has a twelve month low of $9.48 and a twelve month high of $25.64.

News (NASDAQ:NWS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.24. News had a positive return on equity of 1.70% and a negative net margin of 11.47%. The company had revenue of $2.41 billion for the quarter.

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 16th. This represents a yield of 0.9%.

In other News news, General Counsel David B. Pitofsky sold 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.82, for a total value of $349,120.00. Also, Chairman Keith Rupert Murdoch bought 115,904 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $25.75 per share, with a total value of $2,984,528.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 39.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its holdings in News by 9.3% in the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 30,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $717,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of News in the first quarter valued at approximately $361,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of News during the first quarter valued at approximately $870,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of News by 396.1% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $519,000 after acquiring an additional 17,649 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of News by 43.2% during the first quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC now owns 16,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,000 after acquiring an additional 5,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.69% of the company’s stock.

About News

News Corporation, a media and information services company, creates and distributes content for consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates in six segments: Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, Dow Jones, Book Publishing, News Media, and Other. The company distributes content and data products, including The Wall Street Journal, Factiva, Dow Jones Risk & Compliance, Dow Jones Newswires, Barron's, and MarketWatch through various media channels, such as newspapers, newswires, websites, applications for mobile devices, tablets and e-book readers, newsletters, magazines, proprietary databases, live journalism, videos, and podcasts.

