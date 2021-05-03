Nexstar Media Group (NXST) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, May 4th. Analysts expect Nexstar Media Group to post earnings of $3.11 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The company reported $7.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.11 by $0.86. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. Nexstar Media Group had a return on equity of 25.99% and a net margin of 13.27%. The business’s revenue was up 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.36 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Nexstar Media Group to post $16 EPS for the current fiscal year and $13 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ NXST opened at $147.41 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $149.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $120.17. The company has a market cap of $6.40 billion, a PE ratio of 12.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.49. Nexstar Media Group has a twelve month low of $62.81 and a twelve month high of $163.62.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. Nexstar Media Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.56%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on NXST. Zacks Investment Research raised Nexstar Media Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Saturday, February 27th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Nexstar Media Group from $143.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $138.00.

In related news, insider Timothy C. Busch sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.33, for a total value of $726,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 101,597 shares in the company, valued at $14,765,092.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Timothy C. Busch sold 8,684 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $1,389,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 87,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,067,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 133,228 shares of company stock worth $20,353,973 in the last ninety days. 6.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Nexstar Media Group Company Profile

Nexstar Media Group, Inc, a television broadcasting and digital media company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and operation of television stations and interactive community websites and digital media services in the United States. The company offers free programming to television viewing audiences.

