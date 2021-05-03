NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) Shares Sold by Janney Capital Management LLC

Janney Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 1.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,999 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 301 shares during the quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $1,210,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ledyard National Bank increased its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 0.9% in the first quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 54,367 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,111,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC raised its position in NextEra Energy by 74.8% during the 1st quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 32,016 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,421,000 after buying an additional 13,696 shares during the last quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the 1st quarter worth $327,000. Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 7.1% in the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 51,252 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,875,000 after acquiring an additional 3,379 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 14.1% during the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 19,800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,497,000 after acquiring an additional 2,452 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 19.20% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Ronald R. Reagan sold 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 32,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,576,720. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Eric E. Silagy sold 28,564 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.63, for a total transaction of $2,160,295.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 182,607 shares in the company, valued at $13,810,567.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 192,680 shares of company stock worth $14,718,893 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on NEE. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on NextEra Energy from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on NextEra Energy in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $88.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised NextEra Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $87.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday, March 15th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $64.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. NextEra Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.83.

NYSE:NEE opened at $77.51 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The company has a market capitalization of $152.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.16. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $76.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $78.04. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $55.65 and a twelve month high of $87.69.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The utilities provider reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.08. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 21.44% and a return on equity of 10.79%. The business had revenue of $3.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.59 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th were issued a $0.385 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 73.68%.

About NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and fossil fuel, such as coal and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets with a focus on renewable generation facilities, electric transmission facilities, and battery storage projects; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

