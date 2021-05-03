NFTX Hashmasks Index (MASK) Achieves Market Cap of $740,947.55

NFTX Hashmasks Index (CURRENCY:MASK) traded up 1.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on May 3rd. One NFTX Hashmasks Index coin can currently be purchased for about $1,323.12 or 0.02280455 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, NFTX Hashmasks Index has traded up 2.5% against the US dollar. NFTX Hashmasks Index has a market capitalization of $740,947.55 and $16,443.00 worth of NFTX Hashmasks Index was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $40.39 or 0.00069613 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.87 or 0.00020453 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001724 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $42.31 or 0.00072927 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $518.44 or 0.00893553 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 12.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,538.49 or 0.09545827 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $57.40 or 0.00098933 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $26.97 or 0.00046488 BTC.

NFTX Hashmasks Index Profile

NFTX Hashmasks Index is a coin. It was first traded on February 19th, 2021. NFTX Hashmasks Index’s total supply is 560 coins. NFTX Hashmasks Index’s official Twitter account is @nftx_

According to CryptoCompare, “Mask Network provides users with the tools to encrypt their posts & chats on social networks, allowing only their friends to decrypt them. “

