Niftyx Protocol Reaches Market Capitalization of $24.55 Million (SHROOM)

Niftyx Protocol (CURRENCY:SHROOM) traded 19.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on May 3rd. One Niftyx Protocol coin can now be purchased for about $0.48 or 0.00000841 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Niftyx Protocol has traded 11% lower against the U.S. dollar. Niftyx Protocol has a total market cap of $24.55 million and $844,420.00 worth of Niftyx Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.64 or 0.00073270 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.57 or 0.00020359 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001760 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $41.40 or 0.00072861 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $512.33 or 0.00901570 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 23.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,061.19 or 0.10666052 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $57.29 or 0.00100820 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.71 or 0.00047005 BTC.

Niftyx Protocol Coin Profile

Niftyx Protocol (CRYPTO:SHROOM) is a coin. It was first traded on September 2nd, 2020. Niftyx Protocol’s total supply is 65,557,424 coins and its circulating supply is 51,386,058 coins. Niftyx Protocol’s official Twitter account is @NiftyxProtocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Shroom.Finance is a fork of Sushiswap, an experimental protocol for DeFi chads. Shroom is a DeFi protocol and DAO focused on in-game asset minting, launch, and trading. The protocol is 100% driven, owned, and governed by its community without central parties or middlemen. It aims for a truly decentralised ecosystem that enables minting, final ownership, and cross-platform trading of these virtual items, and that will help game developers to decouple and easily bootstrap their in-game economic structures and currency systems. “

Niftyx Protocol Coin Trading

