Nimiq (NIM) 24 Hour Volume Hits $1.53 Million

Nimiq (CURRENCY:NIM) traded down 3.9% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on May 3rd. One Nimiq coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0103 or 0.00000018 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Nimiq has traded 14.7% higher against the US dollar. Nimiq has a market capitalization of $79.51 million and approximately $1.53 million worth of Nimiq was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57,247.53 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 14.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,383.70 or 0.05910643 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 16.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000772 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $296.42 or 0.00517794 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1,021.79 or 0.01784856 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $413.00 or 0.00721430 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $367.58 or 0.00642085 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 15.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.27 or 0.00089555 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $250.80 or 0.00438106 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00004377 BTC.

About Nimiq

Nimiq (NIM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Argon2id

hashing algorithm. It launched on June 6th, 2017. Nimiq’s total supply is 8,375,480,346 coins and its circulating supply is 7,713,980,346 coins. Nimiq’s official message board is medium.com/nimiq-network. Nimiq’s official website is nimiq.com. Nimiq’s official Twitter account is @nimiq and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Nimiq is /r/Nimiq and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Nimiq is a browser-based blockchain & ecosystem Written in Javascript ES6 designed to make cryptocurrency easier for the end-user. Using WebRTC and WebSocket connections, Nimiq's ecosystem native to the web, allowing users to sync in seconds and to mine directly from the browser. The NIM token was rebranded from the NET and it's the native token that powers the Nimiq Blockchain. Regarding the block reward reduction, it starts with 4965 NIM and is reduced in a curved fashion proportional to the block height and remaining Nimiq supply. The reward remains constant once a certain block height is reached. “

Nimiq Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nimiq directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nimiq should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Nimiq using one of the exchanges listed above.

