Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Cuts Holdings in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) by 29.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,140 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 19,200 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $6,767,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AWK. Norges Bank purchased a new position in American Water Works during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $266,219,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new position in American Water Works during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,104,000. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in American Water Works by 34.6% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 978,482 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $150,169,000 after purchasing an additional 251,600 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new position in American Water Works in the fourth quarter worth $33,566,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its holdings in American Water Works by 55.6% in the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 568,375 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $87,228,000 after purchasing an additional 203,117 shares during the last quarter. 82.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AWK has been the topic of several analyst reports. US Capital Advisors reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of American Water Works in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of American Water Works from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $159.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of American Water Works from $173.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on shares of American Water Works in a report on Thursday, January 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $173.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. American Water Works currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $155.00.

NYSE:AWK opened at $155.99 on Monday. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $112.50 and a 12 month high of $172.56. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $150.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $153.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The company has a market capitalization of $28.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.74, a PEG ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 0.18.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80. The company had revenue of $923.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $925.50 million. American Water Works had a net margin of 17.63% and a return on equity of 11.03%. Equities analysts forecast that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 3.9 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 11th will be given a dividend of $0.6025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 10th. This is an increase from American Water Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. American Water Works’s payout ratio is currently 60.94%.

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 16 states serving approximately 3.5 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, such as food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

