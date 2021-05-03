Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F) by 2.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 499,080 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 10,140 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $6,114,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ford Motor in the third quarter valued at $108,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 16.1% in the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 73,250 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $488,000 after purchasing an additional 10,159 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 12.7% in the third quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 78,046 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $520,000 after purchasing an additional 8,794 shares during the period. Kathmere Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ford Motor in the third quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 11.7% in the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 13,485 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 1,417 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 48.81% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:F opened at $11.54 on Monday. Ford Motor has a twelve month low of $4.52 and a twelve month high of $13.62. The company has a 50-day moving average of $12.41 and a 200-day moving average of $10.35. The firm has a market cap of $45.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -288.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.73. Ford Motor had a negative net margin of 0.12% and a positive return on equity of 2.48%. The company had revenue of $33.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.72 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.23) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Ford Motor will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on F. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Ford Motor from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $9.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 29th. Benchmark increased their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Barclays raised shares of Ford Motor from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $9.00 to $16.00 in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Argus raised shares of Ford Motor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Ford Motor presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.66.

In other news, insider Hau N. Thai-Tang sold 90,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.87, for a total value of $1,158,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 727,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,364,868.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Ford Motor Profile

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford trucks, cars, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

