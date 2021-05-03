Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) by 61.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 142,610 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 54,500 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in American International Group were worth $6,590,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AIG. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in American International Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in American International Group during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in American International Group during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in American International Group during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in American International Group during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.04% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AIG opened at $48.45 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.81. The stock has a market cap of $41.78 billion, a PE ratio of -8.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.36. American International Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.12 and a 52 week high of $49.42.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The insurance provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $11.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.04 billion. American International Group had a positive return on equity of 3.62% and a negative net margin of 10.82%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.03 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that American International Group, Inc. will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th were issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 15th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.64%. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.89%.

AIG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on American International Group from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on American International Group from $39.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on American International Group from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Atlantic Securities upgraded American International Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on American International Group from $43.00 to $48.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.07.

American International Group, Inc engages in the provision of a range of property casualty insurance, life insurance, retirement products, and other financial services to commercial and individual customers. It operates through the following segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement and Other Operations.

