Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA) by 0.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 250,714 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,400 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in News were worth $6,376,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of News by 70.2% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 1,876 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its stake in News by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,689,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,957,000 after purchasing an additional 143,549 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in News by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 224,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,704,000 after purchasing an additional 1,751 shares in the last quarter. DnB Asset Management AS grew its stake in News by 132.5% during the 1st quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 129,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,302,000 after purchasing an additional 73,977 shares in the last quarter. Finally, City Holding Co. acquired a new stake in News during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded News from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded News from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded News from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. News presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.00.

Shares of NWSA opened at $26.20 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $15.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.32 and a beta of 1.61. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $26.40 and a 200-day moving average of $20.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. News Co. has a 52 week low of $9.20 and a 52 week high of $27.68.

News (NASDAQ:NWSA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $2.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.16 billion. News had a positive return on equity of 1.70% and a negative net margin of 11.47%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that News Co. will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 17th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 16th. This represents a yield of 0.9%. News’s dividend payout ratio is currently 90.91%.

News Company Profile

News Corporation, a media and information services company, creates and distributes content for consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates in six segments: Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, Dow Jones, Book Publishing, News Media, and Other. The company distributes content and data products, including The Wall Street Journal, Factiva, Dow Jones Risk & Compliance, Dow Jones Newswires, Barron's, and MarketWatch through various media channels, such as newspapers, newswires, websites, applications for mobile devices, tablets and e-book readers, newsletters, magazines, proprietary databases, live journalism, videos, and podcasts.

