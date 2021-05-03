Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Sells 2,454 Shares of Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC) by 2.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 87,541 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,454 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Kilroy Realty were worth $5,745,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its stake in Kilroy Realty by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 6,859 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $393,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Kilroy Realty by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 68,444 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,928,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. QS Investors LLC increased its position in shares of Kilroy Realty by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 4,748 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kilroy Realty during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Kilroy Realty by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 44,416 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,549,000 after purchasing an additional 621 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.74% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on KRC shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Kilroy Realty from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Kilroy Realty from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Scotiabank raised shares of Kilroy Realty from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $57.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kilroy Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised shares of Kilroy Realty from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, January 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.91.

In related news, President Tyler H. Rose sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.31, for a total value of $683,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 153,455 shares in the company, valued at $10,482,511.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider A. Robert Paratte sold 23,595 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.14, for a total value of $1,607,763.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 21,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,443,682.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 2.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of KRC opened at $68.54 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 2.74. Kilroy Realty Co. has a 1 year low of $45.28 and a 1 year high of $70.54. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.43. The firm has a market cap of $7.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.91.

Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by ($0.63). The company had revenue of $235.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $239.10 million. Kilroy Realty had a net margin of 20.35% and a return on equity of 3.56%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.00 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Kilroy Realty Co. will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.92%. Kilroy Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.15%.

About Kilroy Realty

Kilroy Realty Corporation (NYSE: KRC, the ÂcompanyÂ, ÂKRCÂ) is a leading West Coast landlord and developer, with a major presence in San Diego, Greater Los Angeles, the San Francisco Bay Area, and the Pacific Northwest. The company has earned global recognition for sustainability, building operations, innovation and design.

