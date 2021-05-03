Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Sells 28,793 Shares of TransUnion (NYSE:TRU)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC decreased its position in TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) by 26.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 79,341 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 28,793 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in TransUnion were worth $7,141,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TRU. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of TransUnion in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $163,122,000. FIL Ltd acquired a new position in shares of TransUnion in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $114,134,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of TransUnion by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,054,114 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,493,668,000 after purchasing an additional 946,822 shares during the last quarter. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd grew its position in TransUnion by 177.0% during the fourth quarter. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd now owns 695,266 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $68,985,000 after buying an additional 444,291 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in TransUnion by 43.1% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,247,684 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $123,796,000 after buying an additional 375,774 shares in the last quarter. 96.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get TransUnion alerts:

Shares of TRU opened at $104.59 on Monday. TransUnion has a 52 week low of $71.19 and a 52 week high of $110.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.89, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 1.97. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $93.92 and a 200-day moving average of $92.23.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.14. TransUnion had a return on equity of 23.03% and a net margin of 12.00%. The company had revenue of $745.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $704.39 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.73 EPS. TransUnion’s revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that TransUnion will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 11th were given a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 10th. TransUnion’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.76%.

In related news, EVP Timothy J. Martin sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.68, for a total transaction of $458,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,937,106.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Heather J. Russell sold 857 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.27, for a total value of $74,790.39. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,862,805.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 36,875 shares of company stock valued at $3,420,357. 0.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

TRU has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on TransUnion from $116.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised TransUnion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $111.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group raised TransUnion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $92.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Barclays increased their price target on TransUnion from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Truist raised their target price on TransUnion from $100.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $111.75.

TransUnion Company Profile

TransUnion provides risk and information solutions. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Markets, International, and Consumer Interactive. The U.S. Markets segment provides consumer reports, actionable insights, and analytics, such as credit and other scores, as well as technology solutions for businesses.

Recommended Story: If I purchase shares through a brokerage account, am I the holder of record?

Receive News & Ratings for TransUnion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransUnion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.