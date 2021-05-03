Nitori Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NCLTF) Short Interest Down 34.2% in April

Nitori Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NCLTF) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 39,300 shares, a decrease of 34.2% from the March 31st total of 59,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 78.6 days.
NCLTF traded down $2.69 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $183.17. 200 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,329. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $189.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $201.93. Nitori has a 52 week low of $174.93 and a 52 week high of $225.21.
About Nitori
